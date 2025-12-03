Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec.3

December 03, 2025 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 3: 

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This specialty materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days. 

Kennametal’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses aMomentum Score of A.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII: This industrial robotics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days. 

Oceaneering International's shares gained 25.4% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Argan, Inc. AGX: This energy infrastructure services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Argan’s shares gained 50.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A. 

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

