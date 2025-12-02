Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec.2

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 2:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN: This polymetallic mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a???Momentum Score??? of A.

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This omnichannel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.2% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's shares gained 53.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a???Momentum Score???of A.

