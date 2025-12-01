Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec.1

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 1:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This regional department store chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Dillard’ shares gained 21.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This insulation installation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products’ shares gained 69.2% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS: This fabless semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic’s shares gained 23.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

