Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 22:
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY: This precious metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Impala Platinum Holdings’ shares gained 24.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pharming Group N.V. PHAR: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 520% over the last 60 days.
Pharming’s shares gained 12.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Markel Group Inc. MKL: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Markel’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.