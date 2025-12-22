Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 22:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY: This precious metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Impala Platinum Holdings’ shares gained 24.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pharming Group N.V. PHAR: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 520% over the last 60 days.

Pharming’s shares gained 12.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Markel Group Inc. MKL: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Markel’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

