Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 19

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 19:

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This provider of a database platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.9% over the last 60 days.

Hallador Energy’s shares gained 20% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ: This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Invesco’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

