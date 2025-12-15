Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 15

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 15:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus
Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Customers Bank’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price
Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote
Isabella Bank’s shares gained 49.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Isabella Bank Corporation Price
Isabella Bank Corporation price | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This provider of power, cooling and infrastructure solutions for data centers, telecom networks and industrial facilities worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv’s shares gained 18.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price
Vertiv Holdings Co. price | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.Download Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.