Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Dec. 15

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Dec. 15:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers Bank’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price

Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

Isabella Bank’s shares gained 49.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price

Isabella Bank Corporation price | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This provider of power, cooling and infrastructure solutions for data centers, telecom networks and industrial facilities worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv’s shares gained 18.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price

Vertiv Holdings Co. price | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.