Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomic diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx's shares gained 54% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation MCY: This auto insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General's shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

