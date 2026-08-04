Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 36.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR: This company that converts bio-nutrients into sustainable feed, food and fuel ingredients worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price and Consensus

Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote

Darling’s shares gained 26.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Darling Ingredients Inc. Price

Darling Ingredients Inc. price | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote

Ralliant Corporation RAL: This designer of precision instruments, sensors, and safety systems for industrial and technology markets worldwide. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Ralliant Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralliant Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralliant Corporation Quote

Ralliant’s shares gained 40.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ralliant Corporation Price

Ralliant Corporation price | Ralliant Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralliant Corporation (RAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.