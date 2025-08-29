Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCB: This bank holding company for FVCbank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

FVCBankcorp’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Oshkosh Corporation OSK: This purpose-built vehicles and equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh’s shares gained 44.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe’s shares gained 15.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

