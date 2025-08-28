Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu’s shares gained 71.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: This solutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

TAT’s shares gained 34.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Astronics Corporation ATRO: This company that supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Astronics’ shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

