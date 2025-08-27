Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya’s shares gained 101.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital’s shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

