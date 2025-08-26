Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Futu’s shares gained 82.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TriMas Corporation TRS: This diversified manufacturer of engineered products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Trimas’ shares gained 44% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

