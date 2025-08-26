Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Futu’s shares gained 82.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TriMas Corporation TRS: This diversified manufacturer of engineered products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Trimas’ shares gained 44% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.