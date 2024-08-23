Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. APELY: This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Alps Electric Price and Consensus
Alps Electric price-consensus-chart | Alps Electric Quote
Alps Alpine's shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alps Electric Price
Alps Electric price | Alps Electric Quote
Roche Holding AG RHHBY: This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus
Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote
Roche Holding's shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Roche Holding AG Price
Roche Holding AG price | Roche Holding AG Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares' shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
