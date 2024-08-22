Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This semiconductor process control company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova's shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets' shares gained 39.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology's shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

