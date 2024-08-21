Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE: This natural gas fueling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

StepStone Group Inc. STEP: This private equity and venture capital company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StepStone's shares gained 41.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

