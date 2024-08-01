Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:
Carvana Co. CVNA: This used car e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Carvana Co. Price and Consensus
Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote
Carvana's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carvana Co. Price
Carvana Co. price | Carvana Co. Quote
QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
QCR Holdings' shares gained 34.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price
QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote
Kiniksa's shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.