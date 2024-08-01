Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Carvana Co. CVNA: This used car e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Carvana's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carvana Co. Price

Carvana Co. price | Carvana Co. Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

QCR Holdings' shares gained 34.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote

Kiniksa's shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.