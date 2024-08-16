Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Amalgamated Financial Corp. AMAL: This bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SharkNinja, Inc. SN: This product design and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja’s shares gained 22.8% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares’ shares gained 12.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

