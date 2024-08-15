Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Latham Group, Inc. SWIM: This maker of residential swimming pools has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

Latham’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. NRILY: This company that provides IT solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Nomura’s shares gained 17.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital’s shares gained 4.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

