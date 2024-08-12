Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Vital Farms, Inc. VITL: This food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote
Vital Farms’ shares gained 102.6% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vital Farms, Inc. Price
Vital Farms, Inc. price | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote
AppLovin Corporation APP: This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
AppLovin’s shares gained 68.8% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AppLovin Corporation Price
AppLovin Corporation price | AppLovin Corporation Quote
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Heritage’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.