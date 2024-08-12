Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Vital Farms, Inc. VITL: This food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms’ shares gained 102.6% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation APP: This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin’s shares gained 68.8% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Heritage’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

