Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC: This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Tutor Perini’s shares gained 60.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price

Tutor Perini Corporation price | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT: This satellite-based broadband communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.8% over the last 60 days.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price and Consensus

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

Gilat Satellite’s shares gained 33.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Price

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. price | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Quote

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This leading manufacturer of water quality solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Watts Water’s shares gained 18.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.