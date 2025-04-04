Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This digital securities brokerage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings' shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Société Générale Société anonyme SCGLY: This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme's shares gained 48.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

