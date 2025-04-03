Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Veeva's shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BNP Paribas SA BNPQY: This banking and financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA's shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. NECB: This holding company for NorthEast Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community's shares gained 4.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

