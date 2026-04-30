Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:

Teradyne TER: This company, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells automated test equipment and robotics products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teradyne, Inc. Price

Teradyne, Inc. price | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

ABB ABBNY: This leading technology company, which provides products and services that can be used in automated manufacturing, providing digital solutions, electrification of industry and transport and enhancing productivity, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote

ABB’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ABB Ltd Price

ABB Ltd price | ABB Ltd Quote

Kforce KFRC: This company, which provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote

Kforce’s shares gained 29.2% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kforce, Inc. Price

Kforce, Inc. price | Kforce, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.