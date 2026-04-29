Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This engineering services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA’s shares gained 50.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Devon Energy’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation Price

Devon Energy Corporation price | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST: This pharmaceutical packaging company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

West Pharmaceutical Services’ shares gained 26.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about theMomentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.