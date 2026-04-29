Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This engineering services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
Comfort Systems USA’s shares gained 50.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Devon Energy’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Devon Energy Corporation Price
Devon Energy Corporation price | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST: This pharmaceutical packaging company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote
West Pharmaceutical Services’ shares gained 26.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote
You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.
Learn more about theMomentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.