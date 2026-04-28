Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28:

APA Corporation APA: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.8% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA’s shares gained 48.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a???Momentum Score??? of A.

APA Corporation Price

APA Corporation price | APA Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum’s shares gained 32.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips’ shares gained 16.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phillips 66 Price

Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check out this week’s current list of Best Stocks to Buy Now.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.