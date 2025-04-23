Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

April 23, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23:

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST: This integrated solid waste services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Casella Waste Systems' shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO: This immuno-oncology biotech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 13.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

