Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22:
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Dundee Precious Metals' shares gained 47.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX: This commercial-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Heron Therapeutics' shares gained 9.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Corporation's shares gained 15.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
