Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals' shares gained 47.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX: This commercial-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Heron Therapeutics' shares gained 9.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation's shares gained 15.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

