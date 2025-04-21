Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21:

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This global research and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital's shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bank First Corporation BFC: This holding company for Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Bank First Corporation's shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH: This functional beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Celsius Holdings' shares gained 38.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

