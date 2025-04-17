Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI: This aircraft and aircraft components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Triumph’s shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

