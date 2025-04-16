Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Antero Resources Corporation AR: This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

Antero Resources’ shares gained 21.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Antero Resources Corporation Price

Antero Resources Corporation price | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

Alithya Group Inc. ALYAF: This strategy and digital technology services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Alithya Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Alithya Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alithya Group Inc. Quote

Alithya’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alithya Group Inc. Price

Alithya Group Inc. price | Alithya Group Inc. Quote

KBC Group NV KBCSY: This banking, insurance, and asset management services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

KBC Group SA Price and Consensus

KBC Group SA price-consensus-chart | KBC Group SA Quote

KBC’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

KBC Group SA Price

KBC Group SA price | KBC Group SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBC Group SA (KBCSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.