Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Hesai Group HSAI: This three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 180% over the last 60 days.

Hesai’s shares gained 189.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Byrna’s shares gained 29.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Marex’s shares gained 15.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

