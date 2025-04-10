Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN: This crypto assets platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Coinbase Global's shares gained 0.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price

Coinbase Global, Inc. price | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefónica's shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Telefonica SA Price

Telefonica SA price | Telefonica SA Quote

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Chain Bridge Bancorp's shares gained 4.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Price

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. price | Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (CBNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.