Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN: This crypto assets platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Coinbase Global's shares gained 0.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Telefónica's shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. CBNA: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Chain Bridge Bancorp's shares gained 4.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.