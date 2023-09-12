Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

GIII Apparel Group’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Ageas’ shares gained 3.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Americold Realty Trust COLD: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Americold Realty Trust's shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.