Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
GIII Apparel Group’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Ageas SA Price and Consensus
Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote
Ageas’ shares gained 3.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ageas SA Price
Ageas SA price | Ageas SA Quote
Americold Realty Trust COLD: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Americold Realty Trust Inc. Price and Consensus
Americold Realty Trust Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americold Realty Trust Inc. Quote
Americold Realty Trust's shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Americold Realty Trust Inc. Price
Americold Realty Trust Inc. price | Americold Realty Trust Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now
Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.Download free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ageas SA (AGESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.