Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 6th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB: This company which provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ shares gained 12.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

