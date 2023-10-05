Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 5th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.