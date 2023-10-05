Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 5th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

