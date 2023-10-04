Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Kinsale Capital Group KNSL: This company which offers various insurance and reinsurance products across all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital Group’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Range Resources RRC: This company which is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and gas properties, primarily in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

Range Resources’ shares gained 6.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

APA APA: This company which is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

APA Corporation Price

APA Corporation price | APA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.