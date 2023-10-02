Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Eaton ETN: This diversified power management company which is a global technology leader in electrical components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Eaton’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price

Eaton Corporation, PLC price | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Trane Technologies TT: This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Trane Technologies’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This company which is a diversified global engineering and technology company, with presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Middle East & Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Emerson Electric’ shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Emerson Electric Co. Price

Emerson Electric Co. price | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.