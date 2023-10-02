Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Eaton ETN: This diversified power management company which is a global technology leader in electrical components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus
Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
Eaton’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price
Eaton Corporation, PLC price | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
Trane Technologies TT: This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus
Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote
Trane Technologies’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trane Technologies plc Price
Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote
Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This company which is a diversified global engineering and technology company, with presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Middle East & Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus
Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
Emerson Electric’ shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Emerson Electric Co. Price
Emerson Electric Co. price | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.