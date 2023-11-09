Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Enact Holdings ACT: This U.S. private mortgage insurance company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Enact Holdings’s shares gained 18.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This company which is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Cboe Global Markets’ shares gained 26.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Knife River Corporation KNF: This company which mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Knife River Corporation’s shares gained 59.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

