Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Enact Holdings ACT: This U.S. private mortgage insurance company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Enact Holdings’s shares gained 18.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enact Holdings, Inc. Price
Enact Holdings, Inc. price | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This company which is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote
Cboe Global Markets’ shares gained 26.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote
Knife River Corporation KNF: This company which mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Knife River Corporation Price and Consensus
Knife River Corporation price-consensus-chart | Knife River Corporation Quote
Knife River Corporation’s shares gained 59.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Knife River Corporation Price
Knife River Corporation price | Knife River Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed
Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.
Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Knife River Corporation (KNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.