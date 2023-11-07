Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Northeast Community Bancorp NECB: This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp’s shares gained 27.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Strategic Education STRA: This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education’s shares gained 7.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chubb Limited CB: This company which boasts being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and largest publicly traded P&C insurer, based on market capitalization of $86 billion, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Chubb Limited’s shares gained 10.9% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

