Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS: This company which develops and manufactures advanced defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Leonardo’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppFolio APPF: This company which offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

XPO, Inc. XPO: This company which is a provider of asset-based less-than-truckload transportation principally in North America, with proprietary technology which moves goods efficiently, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

XPO’s shares gained 10.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

