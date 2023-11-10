Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

The Andersons ANDE: This regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

The Andersons’ shares gained 28.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Andersons, Inc. Price

The Andersons, Inc. price | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

The Progressive PGR: This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

The Progressive’s shares gained 19.9% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation Price

The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Kadant KAI: This company which is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Kadant Inc Price and Consensus

Kadant Inc price-consensus-chart | Kadant Inc Quote

Kadant’s shares gained 27.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kadant Inc Price

Kadant Inc price | Kadant Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kadant Inc (KAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.