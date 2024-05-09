Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This company which is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price

Northrim BanCorp Inc price | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Allstate ALL: This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

The Allstate Corporation Price and Consensus

The Allstate Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Allstate’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Allstate Corporation Price

The Allstate Corporation price | The Allstate Corporation Quote

MasTec MTZ: This company which is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

MasTec’s shares gained 43.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MasTec, Inc. Price

MasTec, Inc. price | MasTec, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.