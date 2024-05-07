Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May7th:

Leidos LDOS: This company which is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Leidos’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

First Community Bancshares FCBC: This multi-state bank holding company which provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Community Bancshares’ shares gained 7.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

United Therapeutics UTHR: This company which is engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

United Therapeutics’ shares gained 23.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price

United Therapeutics Corporation price | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.