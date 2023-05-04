Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Unum Group UNM: This company which provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services along with disability insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Unum Group Price and Consensus

Unum Group price-consensus-chart | Unum Group Quote

Unum Group’s shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Unum Group Price

Unum Group price | Unum Group Quote

McDonald's MCD: This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

McDonald's shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

McDonald's Corporation Price

McDonald's Corporation price | McDonald's Corporation Quote

Woodward WWD: This company which is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. Price

Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.