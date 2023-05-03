Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Kinsale Capital Group KNSL: This company which offers various insurance and reinsurance products across all 50 states of the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital Group shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

AptarGroup ATR: This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

AptarGroup’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price

AptarGroup, Inc. price | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

MicroStrategy MSTR: This company which is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated Price and Consensus

MicroStrategy Incorporated price-consensus-chart | MicroStrategy Incorporated Quote

MicroStrategy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MicroStrategy Incorporated Price

MicroStrategy Incorporated price | MicroStrategy Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.