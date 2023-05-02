Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:
Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company designs, builds and sells single family homes in the United States to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rollins ROL: This company which provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Rollins’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TriNet TNET: This company which is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
TriNet’s shares gained 16.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
