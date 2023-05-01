Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:
Badger Meter BMI: This company that provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EMCOR Group EME: This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PACCAR PCAR: This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR’s shares gained 0.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
