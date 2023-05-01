Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Badger Meter BMI: This company that provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Badger Meter’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price

Badger Meter, Inc. price | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group EME: This company which is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price

EMCOR Group, Inc. price | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

PACCAR PCAR: This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR’s shares gained 0.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. Price

PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.