Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Howmet Aerospace HWM: This company which engages in providing engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace (both defense and commercial) industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 31.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 46.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nelnet NNI: This educational finance companies which is focused on providing quality student loan products and services to students and schools nationwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Nelnet’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

