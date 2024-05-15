Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May15th:

ASM International ASMIY: This company which is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

ASM International’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ASM International NV Price

ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote

Gladstone Commercial GOOD: This publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Commercial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote

Gladstone Commercial’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Price

Gladstone Commercial Corporation price | Gladstone Commercial Corporation Quote

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider with diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Jackson Financial’s shares gained 45.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price

Jackson Financial Inc. price | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASM International NV (ASMIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.