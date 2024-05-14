Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May14th:

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This company which engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

